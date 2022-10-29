Dr. Subhas Sarkar addresses 102nd Foundation Day of Jamia Millia Islamia





Dr. Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Education, Govt. of India today addressed the 102nd Foundation Day of Jamia Millia Islamia.





JMI Vice Chancellor , Prof. Najma Akhtar and Guest of Honour of the function Dr Upendra Giri, Founder & CEO, Upbuild Global Inc., California, USA attended the event.





Dr. Subhas Sarkar started his address by congratulating the teaching and non-teaching fraternity, students, alumni and all stakeholders. He said that since its establishment, the university has achieved uncountable milestones, which will remain memorable and significant for the nation. Dr. Subhas Sarkar highlighted that the National Educational Policy 2020 facilitates the inclusion of transformative curricula. The main focus is given to the holistic development of learners, equipping them with key 21st-century skills, and enhancing essential learning and critical thinking. Also, a great focus is given to hands-on experiential learning, and on providing a holistic approach to the learning process., he added.





The Minister congratulated JMI for A++, the most coveted grade, awarded by NAAC in 2021. He also extended his wishes to faculty members of Jamia who have been featured on the list of 2% of world scientists released by Stanford University, USA.





JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar highlighted the achievements of the university in the last few years. She said that the university appeals to the government to grant approval for setting-up a medical and nursing college which is highly required not only for this area but will also be useful for the people living in adjoining areas.





****





MJPS/AK













(Release ID: 1871876)

Visitor Counter : 349

























