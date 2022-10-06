Abendroth Fortel, a leading financial services adviser and a well reputed commodity broker aiming to provide its clients with an array of investment opportunities in the commodity markets, today announced the disclosure of commodity fundamental content from the analytics through the updated developer platform, which allows customers to instantly access the database of commodity markets and their fundamentals.

The current market events have influenced traditional ways of business management, including the commodity markets, meaning that commodity fundamental data setting from Abendroth Fortel’s analytics are opening the further ongoing use of APIs. This represents a first stage in a long way run to offer the company’s analytics basic commodity insights and data straight into the customer’ driver systems and quantitative models, which will help in interpreting trends from large amounts of data in an accurate way.

There are several factors that determine market users find the practicality of reacting promptly to various changes in the market circumstances. Continuous digitization, artificial intelligence and big data accessibility are facilitating the operating models. The new developer platform includes data experts ready to initiate the power of data by being able to insert big data and insight straight into original systems and confidential data models. The analytics of commodity fundamental content that creates the new API offering involves the company’s commodity inventory.

“The developer platform represents a central component of our vision to boost the commodity markets of the future by developing the proficiency directed towards our customers through the applying of digital technologies. In addition, we make use of a corresponding market approach that shows trading participants ways of facing various challenges and helps them make convincing decisions”, said Chan Tze Yan, Senior Manager Editor, Abrendoth Fortel Editorial Entry.

About Abendroth-Fortel.com

