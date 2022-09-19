Hong Kong – Appointments to Expert Committee on Food Safety

Appointments to Expert Committee on Food Safety
The Government today (September 19) announced the appointment of six new members and re-appointment of nine incumbent members, including the incumbent Chairman and Vice-Chairman, to the Expert Committee on Food Safety for a term of two years with effect from September 15, 2022.
The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, said that food safety was one of the priorities of the Government, and an important livelihood issue. He thanked the six outgoing members, namely Mr Kenneth Chan Kin-nin, Dr Olivia Chan Sinn-kay, Mr Cheng Kit-man, Dr Wendy Ma Lynn, Professor Qiao Xiongwu and Professor Shelly Tse Lap-ah for their invaluable contributions to the work of the Expert Committee in the past.
The Expert Committee advises the Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene (DFEH) on existing or new food safety operational strategies and measures to protect public health. It also advises the DFEH on standards or guidelines relating to food safety and food composition having regard to international practices, trends and developments.
Following is the full membership of the Expert Committee with effect from September 15, 2022:
Chairman
Professor Chen Zhenyu
Vice-Chairman
Professor Wang Wenxiong
Local members
Professor Cai Zongwei
Dr Vicki Fong Lai-ying
Professor Lam Hon-ming
Dr Tse Man-li
Dr Wong Ka-hing
Dr Howard Wong Kai-hay
Dr Leslie Wong Pak-yuen
Dr Samson Wong Sai-yin
Ms Bonnie Yau Man
Members from outside Hong Kong
Dr Scott Crerar
Professor Andreas Hensel
Professor Wu Yongning
Professor Ye Guibiao
Ex-officio members
Representative of the Environment and Ecology Bureau
Representative of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department
Representative of the Department of Health