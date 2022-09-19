Hong Kong – Appointments to Expert Committee on Food Safety

Appointments to Expert Committee on Food Safety ***********************************************



The Government today (September 19) announced the appointment of six new members and re-appointment of nine incumbent members, including the incumbent Chairman and Vice-Chairman, to the Expert Committee on Food Safety for a term of two years with effect from September 15, 2022.





The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, said that food safety was one of the priorities of the Government, and an important livelihood issue. He thanked the six outgoing members, namely Mr Kenneth Chan Kin-nin, Dr Olivia Chan Sinn-kay, Mr Cheng Kit-man, Dr Wendy Ma Lynn, Professor Qiao Xiongwu and Professor Shelly Tse Lap-ah for their invaluable contributions to the work of the Expert Committee in the past.





The Expert Committee advises the Director of Food and Environmental Hygiene (DFEH) on existing or new food safety operational strategies and measures to protect public health. It also advises the DFEH on standards or guidelines relating to food safety and food composition having regard to international practices, trends and developments.





Following is the full membership of the Expert Committee with effect from September 15, 2022:





Chairman



———–



Professor Chen Zhenyu







Vice-Chairman



—————-



Professor Wang Wenxiong







Local members



—————–



Professor Cai Zongwei



Dr Vicki Fong Lai-ying



Professor Lam Hon-ming



Dr Tse Man-li



Dr Wong Ka-hing



Dr Howard Wong Kai-hay



Dr Leslie Wong Pak-yuen



Dr Samson Wong Sai-yin



Ms Bonnie Yau Man







Members from outside Hong Kong



————————————–



Dr Scott Crerar



Professor Andreas Hensel



Professor Wu Yongning



Professor Ye Guibiao







Ex-officio members



———————



Representative of the Environment and Ecology Bureau



Representative of the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department



Representative of the Department of Health