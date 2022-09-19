Hong Kong – Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Yan Chai Hospital

Update on cluster of Candida auris cases in Yan Chai Hospital *************************************************************



Regarding an earlier announcement on Candida auris carrier cases, the spokesperson for Yan Chai Hospital gave the following update today (September 19):







Following a contact tracing investigation, a 79-year-old male patient in a medical ward was also identified as a carrier of Candida auris while not having signs of infection. The patient is now being treated in isolation and is in stable condition.







The hospital will continue the contact tracing investigation of close contacts of the patient in accordance with the prevailing guidelines. A series of enhanced infection control measures have already been adopted to prevent the spread of Candida auris:





Thorough cleaning and disinfection of the wards concerned; Enhanced admission screening for patients and environmental screening procedures; and Application of stringent contact precautions and enhanced hand hygiene for staff and patients.







The hospital will continue to closely monitor the situation of the patient. The case has been reported to the Hospital Authority Head Office and the Centre for Health Protection for necessary follow-up.

