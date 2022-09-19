Ferrovial selected to build a subway line in Toronto (Canada)

WEBWIRE – Monday, September 19, 2022

It will be the Construction divisions largest-ever project

Construction of a rapid transit system 6.7 km in length with seven stations

The company has extensive experience in building rail projects in Paris, Madrid, London, Lisbon, Sydney, Porto and Santiago de Chile.

Ferrovials Construction division, in consortium with VINCI Construction Grands Projets, has been selected to design, build and finance a section of a subway line in Toronto (Canada). Metrolinx and the Toronto Transit Commission have selected the company to carry out a project that will link the Ontario Exhibition Place station in downtown Toronto to the Ontario Science Centre station. This the largest railway project to date for Ferrovial Construction.





The new Ontario Line South Civil is a fast stand-alone mass transit line 6.7 kilometers long, which will require the construction of 6 km of tunnels. Seven stations w





ill be built along the route, six of them underground. Construction is expected to commence next year and take seven years to complete.





The Ontario Line South Civil contract will be Ferrovial Constructions largest contract to be executed and delivered worldwide. To have a project of this size and scope as part of our companys portfolio speaks volumes about the expertise and value we bring to some of the most complex and visible infrastructure projects in the world., said Ignacio Gastón, Ferrovial Construction CEO.





The over 227,500 people who live along this new subway line will benefit from shorter transit times. The project will also improve passenger living standards by relieving congestion on the existing Line 1 (Yonge-University).

Extensive experience in large railway projects



Ferrovial has built over 190 kilometers of subway line and 168 stations, evidencing its position as one of the world leaders in the design and construction of large transportation infrastructure. It has carried out works in this field in various cities around the world, including Madrid, Lisbon, London, Sydney and Santiago de Chile, and was recently awarded the construction of a section of line 18 of Paris Metro, in France, linking Orly airport with Versailles Chantiers.





Ferrovial has been present in Canada for more than 20 years with iconic projects such as 407 ETR in Toronto. Highway 407 was the worlds first free-flow toll road. The company has also extended the highway in two phases  a 20-kilometer Phase 1 and a 32-kilometer section 2  as well as replacing the old Nipigon Bridge (Ontario) with a new four-lane bridge.