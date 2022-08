The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has urged people to take part in quiz based on 28th August 2022 ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on NaMo App. Quiz will only be active until Wednesday 31st August 2022 .









The Prime Minister tweeted;





“Have you taken part in the #MannKiBaat quiz based on today’s episode?”







