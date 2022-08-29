Ko-Solar, a Transportation-Based Solar Energy Company, Debuted Its Online Audiovisual Commercial on August 15

Ko-Solar, a transportation-based solar energy company, debuted its online audiovisual commercial on August 15th. The commercials are airing on social media networks nationwide. “The new advertisement gives a new voice to our brand promise, which is bringing innovative, smart, clean highway/railway solar technology solutions such as solar sound barriers,” said Koray Kotan, Ko-Solar, Partner. Ko-Solar projects display effective environmental, social, and financial benefits and Ko-Solar photovoltaic systems allow the US’s highway noise barriers to greatly contribute to the achievement of national objectives concerning climate change, noise pollution, air quality improvement, and reduction of energy dependency. The launch of the commercial was timely due to the recent passage of the “Inflation Reduction Act” by U.S. Congress, concurrently signing of the bill by President Joe Biden, which covers significant key climate measures, and the signing of Massachusetts’s landmark “Climate and Clean Energy” bill by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (R):

Please copy and paste the link to your browser to see Ko-Solar’s new commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W04gDvi_7mE