Tuesday Night Comics at North Coast Rep Variety Nights

Tuesday Night Comics returns to North Coast Rep Variety Nights hosted by Mark Christopher Lawrence. The show is comprised of talent from all over the country with late-night television credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME, ETC…Rated R.

Line-up includes:

MCL – Host

JP Connolly – Headliner

Seth Lawrence – Feature

Al Gavi – Opener

Ash Foster – Music Act

Tuesday Night Comics will occur on September 13, 2022 at 7:30pm. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $39. Call 858-481-1055 or visit our website to purchase seats.