Naples, FL-Based Attorney Expands Locations in SWFL

Just Closed: by broker Mike Rivera, Saggio Realty’s commercial broker out of Naples Fl, has just sold a new office building in Fort Myers Fl for $1,100,000.00

The property Cypress Preserve Office Center, at 4991 Royal Gulf Circle, Fort Myers Florida 33966 is a Single-story Class A Building multi-tenant building, 4,500 +/-square feet and is located at the hard corner of Winkler Parkway and 6 Mile cypress.

The property was acquired by Lee Holdings Corporation, a subsidiary of Marc L. Shaprio, PA , which is a Naples-based company. The seller was Goldstar cypress preserve, LLC

Mike Rivera represented the law office of Marc L Shapiro, PA and was the broker for both sides of the transaction.

