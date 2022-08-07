Charleston’s First Distillery Launches Gin Inspired Beer with Local Brewery

The award-winning, woman-owned Striped Pig Distillery (SPD), accoladed Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition and SC Producer of the year, is excited to announce on International Beer Day its collaboration with Ghost Monkey Brewery and the release of a special edition beer. Their first collaborative project, to be released later this month, will be a Belgian wheat style beer with strong flavors of lavender, orange peel, and coriander, invoking the distinct botanical blends of Striped Pig’s best selling, award-winning gin. For more information on the official release, follow Striped Pig Distillery and Ghost Monkey Brewery.

The local companies are elated to be working together and supporting each other on this exceptional project. They also mentioned their next release together, expected in winter 2022, will be inspired by Striped Pig Bourbon and will be aged in their bourbon barrels, more details to follow closer to release.

“We can’t wait for this release,” said Striped Pig CEO Pixie Paula Dezzutti. “Every great distiller knows that a great bourbon begins with a great mash. We searched for years to find the beer master that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation, who puts as much care and attention into their mash and craft as we do, in order to deliver truly exceptional products that we could feel confident putting our name on. We’re lucky to have found that in the amazing team at Ghost Monkey, and our collaboration is the perfect blend of our animal spirits. In Chinese astrology the Pig and the Monkey together represent both parties having a lot of fun, and that’s definitely ringing true. We’ve been doing lots of tastings together, exchanging notes, and we can’t wait to see some of our customer favorites transformed into truly inspired beers. Khoi and the team at Ghost Monkey Brewery are so talented, so of course, we’re very excited about this partnership and entrusting them to create something unique that both our patrons will love.”

Ghost Monkey Brewery is a microbrewery located in Mount Pleasant, SC that prides itself on offering a consistent rotation of locally brewed beer. Made locally in Mount Pleasant with an attached taproom, their dream of developing new beers and sharing them with friends over great food and live music has come to life.

The award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, celebrating its 9th birthday this year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Recently accoladed “SC Distillery of the Year” and “SC Producer of the Year” at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community and other local businesses, encouraging celebrating responsibly together. During the pandemic they produced and donated hand sanitizer, using local brewery waste, to support local organizations’ needs. With their partner Local Choice Spirits, launched by Pixie in 2010 and parent to award-winning diversity brands, they help give back to veterans and local causes and organizations through their Sip & Share platform. Most recently they co-hosted the Best Medicine Brigade’s Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser, raising nearly $40,000 for local veterans. Striped Pig Distillery made headlines over the past year, for the launch of Charleston’s first Bottled in Bond Bourbon, as well as the release of the first bourbon on the blockchain.

Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive, Charleston, SC 29405.

For more information about Local Choice Spirits, visit: www.localchoicespirits.com.

For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/.

For more information about Ghost Monkey Brewery, visit: http://www.ghostmonkeybrewery.com/.