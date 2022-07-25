Shri Venkateshwara University Gajraula, honored with the Legends of Uttar Pradesh award



Dr Sudhir Giri Chairman Venkateshwara Group received the award from Dr Brajesh Pathak Deputy CM UP.





Media group TV 18 organized the event to felicitate 22 personalities of UP who have achieved new milestones in their field of work.





In the event, they honored all those legends who, through indomitable spirit, achieved success & brought laurels for Uttar Pradesh.





The guests appreciated a short film showing the commendable work performed by Shri Venkateshwara University Hospital during the Corona pandemic.





For these untiring efforts, Dr Brajesh Pathak honored Dr. Sudhir Giri on stage.





Dr Sudhir Giri gave full credit to the University & hospital staff for his success.





He informed that the University is located in rural area & his mission & vision is to propagate knowledge towards the village & not to take education away from villages.





We strive to offer quality education & healthcare to the rural masses for their upliftment.





During the pandemic, we provided free of cost treatment to the patients & sent them home.

