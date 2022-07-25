Over the last two years, life has shifted in many ways: some positive, and some more difficult. Many people are working from home, and some are still trying to find a new normal and develop healthier habits.

“If you’re feeling ready to start some proactive behaviors, there are some easy ways to return to healthy habits, little by little, so the changes stick,” said Sara Mathews, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain McKay-Dee Hospital.

Here are four ways to make — and keep — new healthy eating habits in times of change:

Pace yourself. Changing lifestyle and eating habits can be challenging, especially when attempting to change many habits all at once. A better strategy is to choose one or two healthy habits to adopt at a time. People making a change must remember to be patient with themselves as they make lifestyle changes. Enjoy comfort foods in a healthy way. Comfort foods don’t need to be cut out completely. When choosing to eat a comfort food, people should take time to consciously choose it, sit down to enjoy it, and pay attention to hunger and fullness cues. Include non-food-related healthy activities in new habits. “Give yourself a list of nurturing activities that you enjoy, such as going for a walk, joining a yoga class, or calling a friend,” Mathews said. “This is a great strategy to help you turn to healthy habits rather than food for comfort.” If pursuing weight loss, focus on health rather than losing weight. Sustained weight loss comes with making small lasting changes that over time add up in a big way. Focusing on health rather than weight is a top strategy to create lasting change.

