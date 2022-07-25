CD BioSciences Introduces Structural Characterization Services to Advance Kinase/Phosphatase Biology Research



In prokaryotes and eukaryotes, post-translational modifications of proteins through reversible phosphorylation with kinases and phosphatases regulate key signaling pathways in cells. Meanwhile, the addition or removal of phosphate groups may lead to changes in protein activity, subcellular localization, or interactions, emphasizing the critical relationship between substrates and kinases/phosphatases in cellular homeostasis. The flow of information in cells can be directed by reversible protein phosphorylation, and kinase/phosphatase signaling pathways appear to be staggeringly complex, as many molecular details are still poorly understood.





It is important to understand the complexities of phosphorylation. For example, aberrant phosphorylation has been shown to cause or contribute to a variety of human diseases, making kinases and phosphatases promising therapeutic targets. Structural characterization of the kinase/phosphatase family has contributed significantly to our understanding of the molecular mechanisms that regulate their activities. Meanwhile, the crystal structures of several kinases and phosphatases have been determined, providing additional insights into the underlying molecular mechanisms of cell signaling and regulation, and facilitating innovation in drug development.





