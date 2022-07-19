Spend An Unforgettable Getaway At Nekupe, A Top Tropical Luxury Resort In Central America

Central America is known for its beautiful tropical scenery, and Nekupe is the perfect example of that. Nekupe is a luxury resort in Central America that offers stunning views of the Nicaraguan countryside. This all-inclusive resort is the ideal destination for those looking to have an amazing getaway.

Nekupe is a sporting resort and retreat founded by Alfredo and Theresa Pellas, avid adventurers passionate about nature. Nekupe is located on a 2,400-acre nature reserve in Nandaime, Nicaragua. The resort offers luxury accommodations, world-class cuisine, and a variety of outdoor activities.

At Nekupe, the accommodations will make you feel like you’re in a paradise. They offer 2 grand suites, 2 suites, and 4 bungalows. However, guests also have the option to book the entire compound to enjoy privacy during their stay. Their amenities include the Casa Club, a pool, spa, tennis court, and more.

The resort offers Michelin-inspired meals and has 4 options for guests to choose from. These include Don Alfredo’s, Farm To Table, La Residencia, and Al Fresco. You’ll be able to enjoy Nicaraguan specialties and international dishes while savoring the stunning views of the Nicaraguan landscape.

Nekupe is the perfect place to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and connect with nature. The resort offers a variety of outdoor activities such as horseback riding, hiking, bird watching, and more. At this all-inclusive luxury resort in Nicaragua, you also have to option to do off-site activities. Some of these include visits to the Masaya volcano, getting surf lessons, or going to Ometepe Island.

By staying at Nekupe, they’ll assign you a personal ranger. This person will guide you throughout your stay, ensuring everything is organized and that you’re comfortable. The ranger will take you to perform the activities you’d like to try and be there to answer any questions you have.

So, if you are looking for the most amazing tropical luxury resort in Central America, Nekupe is waiting for you. You can browse their website at https://nekupe.com/. You’ll be able to find all the information about the resort and book your stay there. Make precious memories with your partner or family by staying at Nekupe; they’ll take good care of you.

Contact Name: Francesca Pellas

Email: fsofiapellas@gmail.com

About Nekupe

Nekupe Sporting Resort and Retreat is a 2,400+-acre nature reserve in Nicaragua’s Pacific countryside that offers opportunities to stimulate your mind, your body, and your soul. It is the vision of Don Alfredo Jr. and Doña Theresa Pellas, avid travelers and adventure enthusiasts whose commitment to nature is exhibited through the resort’s core principles of respect and stewardship of the environment.