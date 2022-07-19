Actor Dean Cain starring new movie produced by JC Films Hollywood



This movie is a thriller about a traumatized (PTSD) college-graduated man who moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career. After graduating from college, a young man named Tyler Murray moves to Hollywood to pursue his acting career. Soon enough he finds out it isn’t all glitz and glamor as he thought. Memories of his past start hunting him after he meets a Hollywood mogul named Simon. With the stakes getting higher with each audition, Tyler learns that his agent/manager/ Hollywood mogul wants much more than he is willing to give in order to book the part and get his big break. Simon Says is a story about resilience, faith, forgiveness, suspense, mystery, and emotional healing.

