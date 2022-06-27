Hong Kong – Appointments to Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals

Appointments to Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals *************************************************************************************



The Government today (June 27) announced the appointment of the Chairperson and members of the Advisory Committee on Admission of Quality Migrants and Professionals for a two-year term from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2024.





The Committee advises the Director of Immigration on applications received under the Quality Migrant Admission Scheme.





The Committee will be chaired by Mr Chow Chung-kong and comprise 25 non-official members. The non-official membership is (in alphabetical order of family names) as follows:





Mr Chow Chung-kong (Chairperson)



Ms Ann Au Chor-kwan*



Dr Daniel Chan Ching-yan



Mr Joel Chan Cho-sing*



Ms Michelle Cheng



Mr Human Cheung



Mr He Yi-ming



Mr Andy Hei Kao-chiang



Ms Samantha Ho Shuk-yee



Dr Gabriel Hung Bing-kei



Ms Eva Lau Sau-fan*



Mr Gary Lau Sun-tao*



Mr Albert Lee



Ms Sylvia Lee Hiu-wah



Ms Rebecca Lee Pui-yi*



Mr Pat Leung Chi-ming*



Mr Jerome Leung Ty



Dr Liu Yuk-shing



Ms Anthea Lo Wing-sze



Ms Joyce Tam Joy-yee*



Ms Kelly Wong Ka-lei*



Professor Chris Wong Kong-chu*



Mr Woo King-hang



Dr Jack Yeung Chung-kit*



Ms Karmen Yeung Ka-yin*



Mr Desmond Yip Koon-shing*







* Newly appointed





Ex-officio members on the Committee are representatives from the Labour and Welfare Bureau, the Security Bureau and the Labour Department.





“We are grateful to the Committee for its service over the past two years, and have benefited from their wise counsel. We look forward to the valuable advice from the Chairperson, Mr Chow Chung-kong, re-appointed members as well as the new members,” a Government spokesman said.