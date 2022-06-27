Destin Fishing Charters Face Uphill Battle with Record-High Gas Prices and Fewer Customers

Destin fishing charters are now facing an uphill battle as gas prices continue to rise. Because of this, there is no choice but to pass these costs to customers as the peak fishing season arrives. The average cost of a gallon of gas in Florida is now up to $6, with gas costing more for boaters.

“Unfortunately, the gas prices have doubled, if not more,” said Tim Stock, owner of Destin Florida Fishing Charters. “Because boats have sensitive fuel systems, charter captains will pay more for pure, ethanol-free gas. Add that to the fact that the economic pressure has declined charter sales and we are looking at what could be the least profitable season we have ever seen.”

Many charters are passing on the added costs to customers. With the combined news of increased charter rates and economic uncertainties, charter captains are now also experiencing another issue: fewer customers willing to spend on traveling and fishing in Destin. This has resulted in fishing captains and guides feeling nervous, given the fact that charters are their main source of income.

Despite the poor news, fishing charters are still hopeful, as daily operations continue. “With summer approaching, we are hoping to see more locals and tourists interested in taking charter trips to go inshore fishing or on adventures in the deep waters,” said Tim Stock. With tourism leaders seeing 2022 as a record-breaking year and the tourism tax dollars increasing by a whopping 48%, people are still paying to travel, and hopefully, this extends to the Destin waters as well.

Destin fishing charters and guides continue offering their services to local anglers and tourists who would like to go inshore or offshore fishing trips. The area is still known as the World’s Luckiest Fishing Village, and even with declining numbers, there are still anglers heading to Destin to catch a variety of fish like Snapper, Redfish, Tarpon, and Mahi Mahi, among a lot more

About Destin Florida Fishing Charters

Destin Florida Fishing Charters is an online resource that connects anglers with the best, vetted fishing guides in Destin, Florida for both onshore and offshore fishing adventures. For more information visit www.destinfloridafishingcharter.com