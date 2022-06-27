Miami Fishing Charters Face Uphill Battle with Record-High Gas Prices and Fewer Customers

The high gas prices are not just affecting highway motorists, but local fishing charters as well. The industry suffers from the continuously rising gas prices in more ways than one. Not only are fishing charter captains problematizing gas, but also have to deal with fewer customers dropping in for daily trips, despite fishing season arrives.

“These increasing gas prices are massively affecting boaters, charter captains, and guides from every perspective,” says Tim Stock owner of Miami Fishing Charters. “Fishing charters can’t go to all the water sports they want to go and as often as they would like to unless they are willing to fork up a lot of money to do so. And with fewer customers coming in, the next few months don’t look as bright as they did in the past years.”

When combining the gas prices, inflation, COVID-19 pandemic, and other economic uncertainties, there are fewer people interested in going on a fishing trip, focusing more on their essentials. Given the fact that fishing charters need to raise prices to adjust to the increasing costs, this has also become a demotivator for customers to book a trip.

Tim Stock says, “The outlook for Miami fishing charters doesn’t look great for now, that is until our economy turns around. We are still optimistic and try to make the best out of this situation, with charters continuing their daily operations.”

Despite the poor outcome, Miami fishing charters and guides are still open for anglers who want to go fishing, whether inshore or deep-sea fishing excursions. Miami is still one of the best areas to fish within the Sunshine State, with people able to catch species like Sea Trout, Tarpon, Barracuda, Mackerel, Snapper, Tuna, and more.

About Miami Florida Fishing Charters

Miami Florida Fishing Charters “hooks up” anglers to the leading fishing guides Miami has to offer for catching Amberjack, Barracuda, Bonefish, Dolphinfish, Grouper, Mackerel, Permit, Redfish, Sailfish, Seatrout, Snapper, Snook, Tarpon, Tilefish, Tuna, Wahoo, and more!