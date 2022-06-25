Hong Kong – HAD to open temporary night heat shelters

HAD to open temporary night heat shelters *****************************************



The Home Affairs Department will open 18 temporary night heat shelters tonight (June 25) for people in need of the service.







The shelters will be open from 10.30pm until 8am tomorrow.







In light of the implementation of mandatory use of the “LeaveHomeSafe” mobile application when entering government premises, all persons are required to use the app to scan the venue QR code before they are allowed to enter temporary night heat shelters, except for exempted persons (including persons who are aged below 12 or aged 65 or above, persons with disabilities that render use of the app difficult and persons without smartphones). All exempted persons are required to complete a prescribed form to register their personal particulars, contact phone number and the date and time of entry. The staff will verify the information provided.







For further information, please call the department’s hotline before midnight on 2572 8427.







The night heat shelters are located at:







Hong Kong Districts:



Central and Western –



Sai Ying Pun Community Complex Community Hall



3/F, Sai Ying Pun Community Complex



2 High Street, Sai Ying Pun







Eastern –



Causeway Bay Community Centre



3/F, 7 Fook Yum Road, Causeway Bay







Southern –



Wah Kwai Community Centre



Wah Kwai Estate, Kellett Bay







Wan Chai –



Wan Chai Activities Centre



LG/F, Wan Chai Market, 258 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai







Kowloon Districts:



Kowloon City –



Hung Hom Community Hall



1/F, Kowloon City Government Offices



42 Bailey Street, Hung Hom







Kwun Tong –



Lam Tin (West) Estate Community Centre



71 Kai Tin Road, Lam Tin







Sham Shui Po –



Shek Kip Mei Community Hall



G/F, Block 42, Shek Kip Mei Estate, Sham Shui Po







Wong Tai Sin –



Tsz Wan Shan (South) Estate Community Centre



45 Wan Wah Street, Tsz Wan Shan







Yau Tsim Mong –



Henry G Leong Yaumatei Community Centre



60 Public Square Street, Yau Ma Tei







New Territories Districts:



Islands –



Tung Chung Community Hall



G/F, Tung Chung Municipal Services Building, 39 Man Tung Road, Tung Chung







Kwai Tsing –



Kwai Shing Community Hall



Podium, Block 6, Kwai Shing West Estate, Kwai Chung







North –



Cheung Wah Community Hall



Cheung Wah Estate, Fanling







Sai Kung –



Chi Shin Activity Centre



G/F, Tseung Kwan O South Ancillary Facilities Block, 5 Chi Shin Street, Tseung Kwan O







Sha Tin –



Lung Hang Estate Community Centre



Lung Hang Estate, Sha Tin







Tai Po –



Tai Po Community Centre



2 Heung Sze Wui Street, Tai Po







Tsuen Wan –



Lei Muk Shue Community Hall



G/F, Hong Shue House, Lei Muk Shue Estate, Tsuen Wan







Tuen Mun –



Wu Shan Road Community Hall



101 Wu Shan Road, Tuen Mun







Yuen Long –



Long Ping Community Hall



Long Ping Estate, Yuen Long







The temporary night heat shelters will resume their functions as community centres or community halls in the daytime for hire by the local community.







People may choose to take refuge from the heat during the daytime in the common areas of the designated community centres and community halls. For the addresses of these designated community centres and community halls, please browse the following document: www.had.gov.hk/file_manager/en/documents/public_services/emergency_services/List_CH_CC_Day_E.pdf.

