Interpreters Unlimited Recognition Continues

Just weeks after being named the SBA Minority Owned Small Business of the Year, Interpreters Unlimited (IU) was recognized with the Vonage People’s Choice Award. Vonage is a cloud communications provider and communication platform for consumers and businesses that make it possible for customers to connect and communicate on any device through cloud-hosted voice, video, chat and SMS.

The award was voted on during the Vonage Spring Hack, a biannual hackathon event organized by the Vonage Developer Relations Team, focused on technology, communication, innovation, customer experience and developer experience. The People’s Choice Award was for the favorite project that the Vonage team had worked on, with IU that was enabling any contact center with automated real-time voice interpretation. It is one of the driving forces behind the IU video remote and phone service system that has grown substantially since the pandemic began.

IU was also named to the Nimdzi Top 100 Largest Language Service Providers (LSP) in the World List and the Slator Language Service Provider Index Top 100. These lists rank the largest interpretation, translation, localization, and language technology companies in the US and Worldwide based on various factors like revenue and company size. On the Slator list, IU came in 24th in the US and 83rd worldwide. With Nimdzi, IU came in 27th in the US and 97th worldwide. This is out of more than out of more than 3,000 LSPs in the US and more than 18,500 worldwide.

Additionally, IU made the Top 10 Most Productive LSPs on the Nimdzi 100 List. The Most Productive LSPs were based on revenue vs number of employees. Looking at the productivity of the top 100 LSPs, the average revenue per employee in 2021 was about $213,000. IU came in #7 on the list with $466,667 in revenue per employee. They proved more productive per employee than 39 of the Top 40 of the Nimdzi 100, only 1 company in the Top 10 of the Nimdzi 100 was more productive in revenue per employee than IU.

Part of this growth and productivity ties into the incorporation of Vonage technology with IU proprietary technology which has helped increase remote interpreting over the years. IU serves over 10,000 Non-English speakers per month interpreting approximately 12,000,000 minutes per year and translating approximately 10,000,000 words per year. This includes serving well over 200 hospitals and healthcare facilities, over 250 schools, and hundreds of attorneys and law offices, trending the same across many other industries. Though they are a family-owned small business, IU continues to be one of the largest Language Service Providers in the United States and worldwide year after year.

For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.

About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.

The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.