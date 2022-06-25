Solex Re-Invests in Global Network

Solex Thermal Science, a global leader in thermal and bulk material engineering solutions, has announced a significant investment that will expand its brand globally.

The Canadian-headquartered company recently finalized agreements with representatives in Asia-Pacific, Australia, North America and South America that will bring its proprietary heat exchange solutions to the front door of several emerging markets.

“As we continue to expand our solutions into new regions and new applications, it’s vital that we also look at our presence globally to make sure customers have ready access to the resources they need to be successful,” says Solex Thermal Science Chief Executive Officer Lowy Gunnewiek.

“Our boots-on-the-ground expertise has always represented an essential part of our customer-centric DNA. It is what helps set us apart. From concept to completion, we are focused on guaranteeing the kind of results and service that can only come from being engaged in your success.”

The recent investment expands Solex’s existing global network of 22 additional representatives that are currently located across Africa, Europe, FSU, Asia-Pacific and North and South America.

“The decades-long relationships that we have with many of our representatives shows our ongoing commitment to providing customers with best-in-class service and technical support,” says Gunnewiek.

Solex Thermal Science is the global market leader and developer of high-efficiency, indirect heat exchange technology for the heating, cooling and drying of free-flowing granular materials such as solid granules, pellets, beans, seeds and particles.

Over the past 30 years, the company has installed more than 800 advanced heat exchangers in more than 50 countries worldwide with applications such as fertilizer, oilseeds and industrial materials such as minerals/sands, chemicals and polymers.

In recent years, the company has expanded into the energy-transition sector with key collaborations globally on decarbonization applications such as industrial waste heat recovery, concentrated solar power (CSP) and carbon capture.

Recently added Solex representatives:

Asia Pacific

Inwoo, based in Seoul, has decades of experience supporting projects in the polymer and chemical industries. The company specializes in the supply of milling, mixing, and drying equipment for highly demanding applications.

Australia

RE Higson Consulting brings broad experience in the mineral, oil and gas, chemical, and utility industries to bear, helping customers improve their processes. Based in Brisbane, Australia, RE Higson Consulting primarily works with Solex within the fertilizer, heat-to-power, and mineral processing industry.

North America

Founded in 2008, Runmex offers a range of instrumentation, machinery and consulting services for customers throughout Mexico and Latin America. The company is well positioned to build on Solex’s decades of experience within the sugar industry, having an extensive reference list working with sugar producers and refiners across the region.

Powder Process Group was incorporated in 2004 as a design and sales company for the powder and bulk solids processing industries. Some of the company’s expertise includes heating, cooling, drying, blending, conveying, dosing and packaging. Powder Process Group works together with clients to understand their application requirements and provide sound solutions based on available space, desired performance and project budget.

Heat Exchanger Sales & Engineering Co., LLC (HESECO) specializes in engineered products and services for a variety of processing industries. Based in the U.S. Midwest, the company has a history of representing industry-leading manufacturers of industrial grade heat transfer and pollution control equipment that dates back more than 50 years.

Trotter Equipment Co. will expand Solex’s presence in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia. The company is backed by an 80-plus-year history, and has deep experience in pollution control, process and conveying equipment within agriculture, fertilizer, food, plastics, chemical and other sectors.

Based in Pennsylvania and covering the U.S. mid-Atlantic region since 1984, The Carl Anderson Agency has extensive experience representing process, pollution-control, and material-handling equipment to industries such as chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food and beverage, plastics, mineral-foundry and waste treatment.

South America

Proglobal has more than 40 years of experience in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, plastics, mining, grains, pet foods and chemicals. Headquartered in Argentina with offices in Uruguay and Brazil, the company is expanding Solex’s presence in the Mercosur region of South America.

Visit solexthermal.com for more information.