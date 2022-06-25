Managing Partner of Chapwood Investments

Chapwood Investments Managing Partner, Ed Butowsky recently joined Closing Bell on Cheddar News to discuss the bear market on Wall Street and why he thinks the Fed may not be able to engineer a soft landing for the economy.

“We are going to continue to see pressure on stocks because we have interest rates that have to rise to slow the inflation down,” said Butowsky. “It’s important to remember that you usually have a strong economy that is coupled with rising prices, but right now you don’t have a strong economy. Without any question, there is going to be a recession.”

