FPC of Florence, KY, an Executive Recruiting Firm, Opens Its Doors

F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, announced the opening of FPC of Florence, KY. Owned by Brett Causin, FPC of Florence will specialize in Logistics, Supply Chain and Transportation.

Brett has an extensive background in Transportation & Logistics and will place professionals in Distribution, Warehousing, Logistics and 3PLs. Brett will be overseeing projects that include executive search, custom talent acquisition projects, talent pipeline assessment and management, hiring process evaluation, process mapping and succession planning.

Brett graduated from Louisiana State University with a BS in Business Management. Brett has held senior-level executive positions at renowned companies such a Fusion Logistics, Velocity Express, and CD&L.

On why Brett chose to join the FPC network he said, “I was looking for the next step in my career and I couldn’t quite find the right fit. I was lead down the path of FPC as a candidate and soon gravitated towards ownership. The timing was perfect, I have experience running successful Logistics and Supply Chain operations and an understanding of the recruiting business. Everything about the opportunity to open FPC of Florence appealed to me and I am extremely excited for the future.”

“We are thrilled that Brett is joining the FPC family. He is exactly the kind of professional that FPC looks for in a franchisee. He is an industry expert with a vast network of contacts, experience with executive recruiting and a passion to grow his own business. We are delighted to welcome FPC of Florence to the FPC system,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FFC, the franchisor of FPC.

Contact FPC of Florence at 859-468-8108, via email at bcausing@fpcflo.com or visit www.fpcflo.com

About FPC

FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.