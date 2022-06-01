Moss & Marsh Launches 2022 Summer Collection Featuring Sand-Free and UV Protective Fabrics

Moss & Marsh, a local textile design house specializing in multi-functional, artisan items, has launched its 2022 Summer Collection featuring sand-free ponchos and towels, UV shirts, and a beach dry bag.

“At Moss & Marsh, our goal is to create functional products that make life easier and more beautiful, so we designed this collection with the coastal family in mind,” explained Owner and Creative Director Candace Brodmann. “We combined my original ocean-inspired watercolor paintings with high-tech fabrics that will make days out on the water a breeze.”

The ponchos, towels, and shirts are all hand-printed in Brodmann’s Savannah studio using a process called dye sublimation. The artwork is printed onto a sheet of high-release paper and transferred onto the apparel using heat and pressure. The heat then converts the solid dye particles into a gas, known as sublimation, and bonds them to the polyester fibers. Unlike screen printing, the dye is absorbed by the fabric for a natural, soft-to-the-touch feel.

The beach ponchos and beach incredi-towels are sand-free, ultra-absorbent, quick-drying, super soft, and stored easily in their reusable bags. The ponchos come in two sizes fitting 2T-5T and 5T-adult medium. The towels are extra large measuring 35 x 70 inches.

The UV shirts are created with ProtectUV® Mega Solar 50+, WiKZ® Moisture Wicking, and ZYPTRON® Stain Release fabric. They’re offered in a variety of watercolor designs and sizes for the whole family from babies to kids to adults.

And finally, the beach dry bag boasts waterproof zippers and welded seams to keep everything inside safe from the water. The bag is extra large to fit everything needed for a day at the beach.

To shop Moss & Marsh’s 2022 Summer Collection online, visit mossandmarsh.co/collections/2022-summer-collection, or to shop for other Moss & Marsh products in-store, stop by Locally Made Savannah, located at 223 W. Broughton Street in Savannah.

About Moss & Marsh

Launched in 2016, Moss & Marsh is a textile design house in Savannah, GA with the goal of providing multi-functional, artisan items that make life easier. Moss & Marsh began as the creative effort of Candace Brodmann, a stay-at-home mom with a degree in Fabric Design from the University of Georgia. While adjusting to parenthood with her firstborn, Candace often had ideas for products that would make life easier but were still aesthetically pleasing. Naturally, she tapped into her artistic background and went straight to the drawing board to make her ideas become realities. Learn more at mossandmarsh.co.