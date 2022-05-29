Real Barrier Shares its Daily Skincare Rx Routine to Bring Oily and Combination Sensitive Skin Types Back to a Healthy Glow

Just because skin has oily zones doesn’t mean it isn’t possibly sensitive as well and in need of gentle hydration. Real Barrier, K-Beauty’s leading developer of clinic and spa-level skincare with a special focus on dry and sensitive skin types has curated their recommended regimen to care for and oily and combination-prone skin without stripping crucial hydration that dries skin out and worsens challenges.

Step one is cleansing. REAL BARRIER CONTROL-T CLEANSING FOAM is a sulfate free, low pH gel type cleanser that helps protect the skin barrier while gently removing the daily build-up of excess oil. An acid balanced cleanser that when pumped onto wet hands forms a rich lather to thoroughly cleanse excess oil and impurities on the face including dead skin cells.

Formulated with an anti-sebum complex of Evening Primrose Flower Extract, Kudzu Root Extract, Pine Leaf Extract, Ulmus and Clover Flower Extract all working together to help control the production of excess sebum while acting as anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial agents. Infused with a refreshing complex of Calendula, Witch Hazel Leaf Water and Tea Tree Extract to help calm irritated skin and protect against environmental stresses.

Step two is toning. REAL BARRIER CONTROL-T TONER has a low pH and gently rids the skin of dead cells that could remain after cleansing. Helps the balance between the natural oils and water in the skin. Infused with Hyaluronic Acid, which is known to attract moisture to the skin, Lactic Acid to help the skin shed dead skin cells and PCA which is a natural moisturizing agent and is also known to have anti-static properties.

Step three is spot treatment. Cicarelief Cream soothes, calms and helps skin recover from envronmental impurities… skin that has been compromised and requires “special care.” REAL BARRIER Cicarelief Cream is formulated with high concentrations of CALAMINE to help protect the skin from outside irritations, PANTHENOL to calm and MADECASSOSIDE to soothe.

Step four is moisturizer. REAL BARRIER CONTROL-T MOISTURIZER is a non-sticky, lightweight moisture replenishing emulsion that helps balance oil and water all day. This milky moisturizer is quickly absorbed and leaves skin feeling non-greasy and hydrated.

Complete ingredients lists and purchase links can be found at Dermartology.com.

About Dr. Raymond Laboratories, Inc

Dr. Raymond Park has researched in skin barrier Science has helped many people who have suffered from skin barrier dysfunction. Dr. Raymond Labs has invented platform Skin Barrier Technology, named as Crystal Lamella MES (Micro-Encapsulation System) and have published more than fifty articles covering dermatological research. www.dermartology.com is the official site to introduce innovative skin barrier products.