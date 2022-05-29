Burlington Global to host Private Reception and Investment Symposium



Burlington Globals Chief Communications Officer commented on the upcoming event saying “This event provides a forum to highlight the specialized wealth planning needs for our clients, and we’re pleased to facilitate this discussion.





Burlington Globals Chief Communications Officer also added “On behalf of Burlington Global, we are pleased to hold this symposium. Wealth planning is critical to protect ourselves and our families, as well as to inspire and engage future generations in the work that is important to each of us.”





The event will feature findings of new studies compiled by Burlington Global on the challenges faced by individuals and their partners under current retirement and tax laws. The research will address property, income and levels and retirement assets.





About Us – Burlington Global



Founded in 2010, Burlington manages more than $2 billion across several traditional and alternative strategies on behalf of both institutional investors and private clients. Burlington is headquartered in Hong Kong, with an office in Singapore, and invests across the entire capital structure.





Burlington Global is built on 5 key attributes that set us apart. Burlington is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) and supporter of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

