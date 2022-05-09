Mango Home Arrives in the United States

Its homeware line is now available in 32 markets and this is the first time it will be sold outside Europe.





Mango Home was created in 2021 to satisfy its customers demand for homeware products.

Mango, one of Europes leading fashion groups, is entering the United States homeware market.Through Mango Home, the companys homeware essentials line, the company has added to the American version of its website the sale of its textile products for the bedroom, living room, bathroom, kitchen and dining room, as well as other items for the main rooms of the home.





With its launch in North America, this is the first time its Home line has gone on sale outside Europe, and Mango Home is now available in 32 markets. Until now, it has been on sale mainly via its online platform Mango.com in markets such as Spain, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Romania, Croatia, Austria, Ireland, Sweden, the Czech Republic and Denmark, among others.





Entering the United States homeware market is a significant step forward in our strategy to diversify our business, and at the same time strengthen our international expansion plan in one of the most strategic markets for the company, Laura Vila, Mango Home Director, points out.





Throughout 2022, Mango Home aims at consolidating its brand in markets where it is already present, especially Europe and the United States.In Spain, its biggest market, the line will open new corners in some of Mangos key stores.





As part of its commitment towards sustainability, Mango Home plans to increase the percentage of sustainable items manufactured in local markets in its collection.At present, 80% of the Home collection is considered sustainable and 65% of its items are manufactured in nearby countries.





Mango launched Home in 2021 to satisfy its customers demand for homeware products.The homeware line of products and items currently includes close to one thousand textile items and objects, featuring natural textiles, relaxed colours and sustainable materials inspired by Mediterranean culture and lifestyle.









Mango in the United States





The launch of Mango Home in the United States homeware market is part of the expansion plan the company is implementing in the country.





Mango has been present in the United States since 2006. The company strengthened its commitment to the North American market in late 2017 with the refurbishment of the SoHo store and with the agreement with Macys in 2019 to accelerate the firms online growth in the country.





In 2021, Mango opened four new stores in the country, specifically in the Menlo Park and American Dream shopping centres, both in New Jersey, and in the Roosevelt Field shopping centre in New York and the Dadeland shopping centre in Miami, Florida.





Between 2022 and 2024 the company will continue its expansion plan in the country, in order to position the brand in the North American market.During the first half of this year, Mango will open a new 2,100 m2 flagship store on New Yorks Fifth Avenue, one of the citys main streets.









Mango is one of Europes leading fashion companies, with design, creativity and technology at the centre of its business model, and a strategy based on constant innovation, the search for sustainability and a complete ecosystem of channels and partners.Founded in Barcelona in 1984, the company closed 2021 with a turnover of 2.234 billion euros, with 42% of its business originating from its online channel and with a presence in over 110 markets. More information at www.mango.com