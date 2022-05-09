Statkraft supplies wind power for ZF sites

Düsseldorf – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 6, 2022







Statkraft, Europes largest producer of renewable energy, supplies ZF with a total of 250 gigawatt hours of wind power for its plants and office locations in Germany. The wind power purchase agreement (PPA) supports the automotive supplier on its way to switching all locations to 100 percent green power by 2030.





As part of a full supply contract for the years 2022 and 2023, ZF and Statkraft have agreed on a green PPA supply concept. Based on a cross-border PPA, Statkraft will deliver 100 gigawatt hours of wind power from wind farms in Zaragoza, Spain to ZF sites in Germany in 2022 and 150 gigawatt hours in 2023. The integration of the green power quantities into the full supply takes place in the form of a baseload delivery.





The supplied wind power corresponds to the power consumption of approx. 72,000 German households and reduces ZFs CO2 emissions by 80,000 tonnes annually.





We are very pleased to support ZF in achieving its sustainability goals with this cross-border renewable PPA, says Patrick Koch, Head of Origination for Statkraft in Germany. We see it as part of our task to accompany industrial companies in Germany with high-quality green power solutions on their way to climate neutrality.





With the supply agreement, we are underpinning our ambitions to sustainably drive the expansion of renewable energies. The focus on green power fits in with our corporate culture and our technology leadership as a globally active manufacturer of gearboxes for wind turbines, says Dr Michael Karrer Senior Vice President Sustainability & EHS at ZF.





Statkraft  Green power solutions for German industry





Statkraft develops, operates and markets hydropower plants, solar parks and wind farms in Germany and numerous other markets in Europe, which make it possible to develop tailor-made green power solutions for industrial companies. PPAs enable the financing of new solar and wind farms and the continued operation of renewable energy plants whose subsidies have expired. These green PPAs support Statkrafts industrial customers in achieving their sustainability and climate goals