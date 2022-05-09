Motherlove Earns “Women’s Business Enterprise” Women-Owned Certification

After more than 30 years of supporting expecting and new moms with a line of trusted herbal remedies, Motherlove Herbal Company is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council-West (WBEC West), a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“Since our founding in the ’80s, Motherlove has always been woman-owned and women-led. This certification underlines our commitment to supporting women,” said Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox. “My mother founded this company to serve women and mothers during their most precious time of life. Along with my sisters and amazing staff (the majority of which are women) we continue that mission.”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the WBEC-West is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

Benefits of the certification include increased visibility as an official woman-owned businesses (appealing to companies who require a percentage of their work to be contracted to women), increased ability to be awarded government contracts in industries that are typically underfunded and overlooked, training and educational programs exclusive to members, access to leads for bids and proposals, and more.

About Motherlove Herbal Company

Motherlove’s lineup of products are trusted herbal remedies that support expecting and new moms from bump to baby and breastfeeding. Motherlove’s all-natural products are made with certified organic herbs with no fillers or synthetic ingredients, and are loved by lactation consultants and lactating moms alike. The award-winning product lineup includes Nipple Cream, More Milk line of lactation supplements, C-Section Cream, Sitz Bath Spray, Pregnant Belly Salve, and more.

Motherlove was founded in 1990 by herbalist Kathryn Higgins after she was unable to find herbal products to support her pregnancy and birthing experiences. In 2015, Motherlove became a certified B corporation. In April 2022, Motherlove earned the official “Women’s Business Enterprise” certification.

For more information about Motherlove, visit motherlove.com, and follow them on Instagram and LinkedIn. For media information or interviews with Motherlove CEO Silencia Cox, contact Emily Tracy at 919.449.4803 or emily@rootmarketingpr.com.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and follow them on Instagram and Facebook.