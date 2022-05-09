Igloo and Jeep® Brand Embark on an Adventure Together With the Release of Two Playmate Coolers

Katy, Texas – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 6, 2022

Today, Igloo and the Jeep® brand ventured out for adventure by releasing the first-ever Jeep Playmate coolers, featuring original artwork geared toward Jeep brand enthusiasts who want to keep their refreshments ice-cold throughout every journey. The special-edition Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal is available now in two color options at igloocoolers.com/jeep.







The Jeep brand embodies the spirit of adventure while Igloo further enhances the good times had on those adventures  its a partnership were excited to take together, said Brian Garofalow, chief marketing officer at Igloo. Thanks to the fun, timeless design and ability to keep road drinks and snacks perfectly fresh, the brand-new Jeep Playmate is going to make Jeep life even cooler.







Igloo designed the new Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal with custom graphics showcasing the instantly recognizable Jeep seven-slot grille, Jeep brand mark and adventure-inspired stickers that adventurers would collect along their travels. This special-edition Playmate comes in two color options: carbonite and sapphire.







The two Jeep Stickers Playmate Pal coolers  each $44.99 with a 7-quart capacity that fits up to nine 12-ounce cans  can be purchased now, while supplies last, at igloocoolers.com/jeep.







Igloo



Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.







As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to calla 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility inKaty, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.







And through it all we havent lost sight of our original goalto create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). Thats why were still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.







Jeep Brand



Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4×4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brands off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4×4 in pursuit of the brands vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025.





