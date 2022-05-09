Regis College chooses Modern Day Solution for Campus Stores: UGS | University Gear Shop

Regis College has announced that it has entered a partnership with University Gear Shop (UGS) for the operation of its campus store. The partnership will begin June 2022 and will assist Regis College in driving imprinted merchandise and apparel sales through marketing, technology, and e-commerce solutions.

UGS will provide Regis’ campus gear shop with a deep inventory of branded merchandise and apparel, as well as marketing resources and technology tools. The partnership will drive community involvement for the college while elevating the student experience with access to high-quality, on-trend items that foster school spirit in the community and on campus. Michael O’Keefe, Associate Vice President for Auxiliary and Business Services, values a modern-day approach. “Regis prides itself on offering the highest level of service to our community. This partnership with UGS will allow us to provide merchandise for community members to succeed in the classroom while also enhancing our shared identity through gear that reflects the Regis brand.”

Bill Boney, VP of Retail Operations for UGS, said, “We are honored and excited to be trusted with the Regis College brand. As we continue our journey together, we at UGS will work diligently to maximize brand recognition to all stakeholders and the surrounding community. The priority in our endeavors is to not only advance the awareness of the brand, but also to support the Regis College mission of educating the whole person, preparing students to pursue excellence, to become change agents in their own communities, and to serve and lead as advocates for a more just and compassionate global society.”

About University Gear Shop (UGS)

UGS is a trusted global distribution network, specializing in driving branded merchandise and apparel sales at colleges and universities through marketing, social media, events, technology, and e-commerce solutions. UGS focuses on providing a deep catalog of on-trend, high-quality products including top brand names, online stores with preloaded product databases, campus integration with pop-up shopping experiences, and marketing expertise designed to drive engagement among students and campus groups. For more information about UGS, please visit www.universitygearshop.com.

About Regis College

Regis College is a coed, Catholic university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. With over 3,000 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. The Young School of Nursing at Regis has consistently been recognized by the National League of Nursing as a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education. In line with Regis’ mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor’s completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university’s 20 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Inspired by the social justice values of its founders, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston, Regis engages with service initiatives within the local community and around the world. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.