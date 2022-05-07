“Living Behind The Mask” – Encouraging Spiritual Growth From Its Readers

WEBWIRE – Friday, May 6, 2022

With how the world is today with the pandemic raging on in different parts of the world, people would be hard-pressed to find ways to keep their sanity and check and avoid going over the metaphorical edge of ones mind, as the pandemic can both be a blessing in disguise for some as through the isolation and the quarantines people can develop their bonds with family members and lovers.





Tammie Williamss Living Behind the Mask, a retelling of her experiences in the year 2020, was one such case of this incident being a blessing. She relates each encounter not in chronological order, but rather in an order that shows its impact on her life.





Reading about the authors experiences, and her revelation of Gods guidance in her life, fills hearts with warmth and excitement, as it symbolizes that even when the world is in chaos, God will always be there to guide us towards our destined paths in life, making this one of the more enjoyable reading experiences.





Living Behind The Mask: 2020 a Year Like No Other



Written by: Tammie R Williams



Kindle: $2.99



Paperback: $5.00





Grab a copy of a book that offers the tale of one womans life-changing experience whilst in the beginning stages of the pandemic of the modern era, learn of her experiences by purchasing a said copy on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and GoToPublish.





About the Author



Tammie Williams, the author, met her Lord and Savior when she was eight years old while watching a Billy Graham Crusade on television. Ted, her spouse, has been her husband for 37 years. They have three beautiful daughters Bridget, Andrea, and Kara. She has seven grandchildren and two sons-in-law who share life with her. Tammie has also been a teacher of math for 39 years.