RAMPF – Elevating the Rock Climbing Industry to New Heights

Outstanding mechanical and chemical properties, easy to process, top quality – the polyurethane resin RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 from RAMPF Group, Inc. for climbing hold production has established itself as a leading product in the Rock Climbing industry. The innovative casting resin will be presented at the Climbing Wall Summit 2022 in Salt Lake City, UT, from May 18 to 20 – Booth 523.

RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is a low-viscosity liquid casting compound that exhibits:

– Excellent abrasion and impact resistance

– Very fine surface structure

– High molding accuracy

– Long pot life

The polyurethane system is easy to process both by hand-batching and automated meter-mix processes. It is poured into a silicone mold and then cured in an oven. Furthermore, RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is easy to pigment and can be provided in a variety of industry-standard colors.

RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 is available in quantities from quart kits to 275-gallon totes in order to accommodate production volumes from home-wall user to high output manufacturing, and anything in between.

“RAKU® TOOL IE-3092 has become the ideal choice for climbing hold production as it enables our customers to create their own grips easily and more efficiently without having to outsource to a manufacturer.” -Bill Molitor, Product Manager at RAMPF Group, Inc.

RAMPF Group, Inc. also carries an extensive line of pigments, mold releases, and molding silicone rubber needed to satisfy all requirements for creating molds and casting holds.

Visit booth 523 at the Rock Climbing Summit to “Discover the Future” of Rock Climbing.

If you would like more information or a sample of RAKU® TOOL IE-3092, please reach out today – info.us@rampf-group.com.