“Unspoken Truth From A Buried Past” by Kylen S. Barron is a Book Enjoyed by Readers for Its Intriguing Story

Kylen S. Barron has the readers enthralled with his book because of its exciting and thought-provoking tale.
San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 6, 2022
The book was well written and easy read. Held a lot of thoughtful insight of the authors perspective. Jackie Faison.
An awesome/must-read. Well-written. B.W
Well written and I could not put it down until I finished the book. William Adams
Unspoken Truth: From a Buried Past by this author, discovers the controversial and captivating story of family secrets, deceit, lust, and abuse through an engrossing trip that takes them on a fascinating adventure.
Three marriages, racial conflicts, a child, and a secret affair are just a few of the issues that have been plaguing Shyrells family for decades without their knowledge. Shes always asked herself, what? and why? shes always wondered.
Never in a million years will she or her siblings consider the possibility that there is a who? Travel with Shyrell as she uncovers the truth about her mothers secrets, her marriage, her family, and, finally, herself in this true-life narrative.
After experiencing decades of abuse at the hands of her mother, the answer to the question of who would come unexpectedly through a social networking platform five years after her mothers death; according to the author, it would take years for the what and the why to come together ultimately.
It had been almost 60 years since the answers to the questions who, what, and why had been buried deep within the heart and soul of the one person still alive who would unlock Pandoras box to the Unspoken Truth of her mothers tumultuous past from Charleston to Philadelphia regarding her unidentified baby born in 1957.
Curious to know more about Kylen S. Barrons Unspoken Truth: From a Buried Past? Get a copy now available at Book Baby, Check out this book by visiting the authors website: www.unspokentruth.net.
Barron also has an upcoming 3-part series of childrens books titled I Think Differently that discusses autism through the heart of a child; the first part of this childrens series will be coming out this fall.