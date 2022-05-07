“Unspoken Truth From A Buried Past” by Kylen S. Barron is a Book Enjoyed by Readers for Its Intriguing Story

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Friday, May 6, 2022

The book was well written and easy read. Held a lot of thoughtful insight of the authors perspective.  Jackie Faison. An awesome/must-read. Well-written.  B.W Well written and I could not put it down until I finished the book.  William Adams

Unspoken Truth: From a Buried Past by this author, discovers the controversial and captivating story of family secrets, deceit, lust, and abuse through an engrossing trip that takes them on a fascinating adventure.





Three marriages, racial conflicts, a child, and a secret affair are just a few of the issues that have been plaguing Shyrells family for decades without their knowledge. Shes always asked herself, what? and why? shes always wondered.





Never in a million years will she or her siblings consider the possibility that there is a who? Travel with Shyrell as she uncovers the truth about her mothers secrets, her marriage, her family, and, finally, herself in this true-life narrative.





After experiencing decades of abuse at the hands of her mother, the answer to the question of who would come unexpectedly through a social networking platform five years after her mothers death; according to the author, it would take years for the what and the why to come together ultimately.





It had been almost 60 years since the answers to the questions who, what, and why had been buried deep within the heart and soul of the one person still alive who would unlock Pandoras box to the Unspoken Truth of her mothers tumultuous past from Charleston to Philadelphia regarding her unidentified baby born in 1957.





Barron also has an upcoming 3-part series of childrens books titled I Think Differently that discusses autism through the heart of a child; the first part of this childrens series will be coming out this fall.





Barron also has an upcoming 3-part series of childrens books titled I Think Differently that discusses autism through the heart of a child; the first part of this childrens series will be coming out this fall.