Canada – Parliamentary Secretary Yasir Naqvi and Member of Parliament Zuberi to visit communities affected by the 2017 and 2019 spring flooding in Montréal

Members of the media are invited to join Yasir Naqvi, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Sameer Zuberi, Member of Parliament for Pierrefonds-Dollard, Québec, for a tour of flood preparation infrastructure at Parc-Terrasse-Sacré-Coeur.

May 2, 2022

Earlier in the day, they will meet with local organizations, business owners, and municipal officials in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro and L’Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève boroughs of Montréal for private meetings to discuss the impacts of flooding in these communities, and ongoing mitigation efforts in the context of Emergency Preparedness Week.

Following the visit to Parc-Terrasse-Sacré-Coeur, Parliamentary Secretary Naqvi and Member of Parliament Zuberi will take questions from the media.

Date:

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time:

1:45 p.m. EDT

Location:

Parc-Terrasse-Sacré-Coeur

1 Sacré-Cœur Road

L’Île-Bizard, Québec

Media and guests are asked to respect local physical distancing guidelines. Participants will be required to share their name and phone number for possible contact tracing. Wearing a mask is required, especially when not able to maintain physical distance.

Public health protocols are in effect: please stay home if you are experiencing any of the symptoms listed here: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Québec | Gouvernement du Québec (quebec.ca), practice good hand washing and other hygiene steps, as well as physical distancing.

Annie Cullinan

Press Secretary

Office of the President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

annie.cullinan@qpc-cpr.gc.ca