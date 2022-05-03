Canada – Message from the Minister of Health and the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health on Mental Health Week

During Mental Health Week in Canada and all year round, we encourage people across the country to embody the 2022 theme of #GetReal.

During Mental Health Week in Canada and all year round, we encourage people across the country to embody the 2022 theme of #GetReal. This year’s theme is all about the importance of empathy, making space for people to talk openly about their well-being, and really listening with kindness to break the stigma that surrounds mental health and mental illness.

We all know that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant effect on the mental health and substance use of our family members, friends and colleagues. Now more than ever, it is critical that everyone in Canada has access to the services and supports they need, as well as effective tools, including credible and reliable information about mental health and substance use to support their well-being.

Our government is committed to supporting the mental health of everyone in Canada and we will continue to invest in mental health and substance use resources. We are investing $100 million over three years to address the needs of populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We are also providing $45 million over two years to develop national standards for mental health, in collaboration with provinces and territories, health organizations, and key stakeholders. In addition, Budget 2022 provided $140 million over two years to Health Canada to continue providing virtual mental health and substance use supports via the Wellness Together Canada portal.

Wellness Together Canada (WTC), and its companion app PocketWell, provides free and confidential support to monitor your mood. WTC is available to anyone in Canada or Canadians abroad who are looking for mental health or substance use help 24/7. That includes access to supports―ranging from self-assessment and peer support, to free and confidential sessions with social workers, psychologists and other professionals. More information and links to resources in your area are available.

Indigenous Peoples who need immediate emotional support, crisis intervention, or referrals to community-based services can access experienced and culturally sensitive help line counsellors through the Hope for Wellness Help Line at 1-855-242-3310 or online at www.hopeforwellness.ca.

This Mental Health Week, we encourage everyone to learn more about how to care of your own mental health, and help support the well-being of others around you. Making sure that people know that “it is okay to not feel okay” will continue to reduce the stigma and help people to seek the support they need. When it comes to mental health, every action counts—for our individual well-being and for the people around us.

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Health

The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Associate Minister of Health

