PM’s message at the 115th Janam Jayanti event and release of biography of freedom fighter Shri Prahladji Patel at Becharaji, Gujarat





The Prime Minister Shri, Narendra Modi, addressed the 115th Janam Jayanti and release of biography event of Shri Prahladji Patel at Becharaji, Gujarat via a video message today. Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel was among those present on the occasion.





The Prime Minister paid homage to the glorious land of Becharaji and bowed to the memory of the freedom fighter, social worker Shri Prahladji Patel. The Prime Minister noted Shri Prahladji Patel’s generosity in social service and his sacrifice. The freedom fighter joined the freedom struggle on the call of Mahatma Gandhi and underwent imprisonment in Sabarmati and Yerawada .





The Prime Minister narrated the incident which symbolized the spirit of ‘nation first’ in Shri Prahladji Patel. Shri Patel’s father passed away when he was incarcerated but Shri Prahladji Patel did not accept the conditions of apology that were put forward by the colonial rulers for allowing him to perform the last rites. He also supported many freedom fighters who were fighting underground. The Prime Minister also underlined the role of Shri Prahladji Patel in helping Sardar Patel in merger of princely states after independence. The Prime Minister lamented that many such great freedom fighters do not find any mention in the history books. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Shri Prahladji Patel’s wife Kashi Ba. The Prime Minister said that documentation of life and working style of great personalities is very important as it inspires the young generation.





The Prime Minister appealed to all the universities to research and publish the unknown aspects of the freedom fighters. We should remember freedom fighters like Shri Prahladji Patel in the enterprise of building New India, the Prime Minister said.









