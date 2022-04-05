Grantee Institution Status for NCM





Section 10 (1) of National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, provides that the Central Government shall pay to the Commission by way of grants such sums of money, as the Central Government may think fit for being utilized for the purpose of the Act. The Government will w.e.f 2022-23, release Grants-in-aid to the National Commission for Minorities.





The terms and conditions of the services of the employees of National Commission for Minorities will be governed by the provisions of NCM Act, 1992 and NCM (Terms & Conditions of Service of Officers & Other Employees) Rules, 1994.





This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





*****





N. Ao//(MoMA_RSQ-3645)













(Release ID: 1813266)

Visitor Counter : 147











Read this release in:







Urdu













