Junk Boss Junk Removal is Supporting Local Charity

Junk Boss Junk Removal, a professional and insured junk removal company, is committed to give back to the West Palm Beach community and the surrounding areas. They are doing so by partnering with Reboot Charity through donating a portion of their profits during the month of April.

Reboot Charity, established in 2012, supports volunteers and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) by providing technology, tools, and logistics to amplify the impact of their work. Without external aid, many organizations would be highly limited in their ability to assist the community. Junk Boss Junk Removal is asking you to help invest in the community by using their services in the month of April.

When using Junk Boss Junk Removal, you are receiving top quality services at affordable rates. Their services include offerings such as general junk removal, appliance removal, construction debris removal, electronics removal, furniture removal, mattress, removal, and more.

As a full-service junk removal company, Junk Boss Junk Removal can remove junk from any property with just a call or a click.

From the owner, Brian Burke:

“Junk Boss is happy to contribute part of our profits to Reboot Charity. We have seen firsthand the work that they do in providing disaster relief to those that need help. We’ve even worked along with Reboot Charity volunteering with their missions and value the assistance they provide.”

Junk Boss Junk Removal looks forward to doing business with residents and businesses alike in the West Palm Beach area. Their website is http://www.junkboss.com/. Learn more about Reboot Charity here: https://rebootcharity.org/.

https://www.facebook.com/JunkbossFL/

For more information, please contact Brian Burke at (561) 802-0020