Yavari LLC Earns NABP Drug Distributor Accreditation

Yavari LLC has earned Drug Distributor Accreditation from the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® (NABP®).

NABP’s Drug Distributor Accreditation is a resource for industry and regulatory bodies that establish uniform safeguards meant to protect the public health. Drug Distributor Accreditation plays a pivotal role in preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the United States drug supply and protects the public from drugs that have been contaminated, diverted, or counterfeited. This accreditation process required Yavari LLC to demonstrate compliance to a comprehensive set of regulatory standards and best practices in safely distributing prescription drugs from manufacturers to pharmacies and other institutions.

Who is Yavari LLC?

Yavari LLC is a leading licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler specializing in distributing FDA approved brand, generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. As a pharmacist-owned company with over 50 years of combined experience in the pharmaceutical industry we are well equipped to help your company grow in the dynamic field of healthcare.

Yavari is deeply committed to providing quality products with excellent service and highly competitive pricing.

About the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy

The National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP) is the impartial professional organization that supports its member regulatory state boards of pharmacy in creating uniform regulations to protect public health. Founded in 1904, NABP aims to ensure the public’s health and safety through its pharmacist competence assessment programs, license transfer and verification services, as well as through pharmacy inspection and accreditation programs. For more information, please visit www.nabp.pharmacy.

“NABP congratulates Yavari LLC on achieving this important recognition,” says NABP Executive Director/Secretary Lemrey “Al” Carter, PharmD, MS, RPh. “By earning the Drug Distributor Accreditation, they demonstrate their commitment to preventing counterfeit drugs from entering the US drug supply, and they hold a pivotal role in protecting the public health.”