Trudy McClellan Earns RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award

Trudy McCellan of RE/MAX Alliance Group has received the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, which recognizes high-achieving real estate professionals for their service to buyers and sellers during their career.

“For 16 years, Trudy has served the Tampa Bay area with professionalism, expertise and tireless dedication,” said RE/MAX Alliance Group Co-Owner Peter Crowley. “This is a significant accomplishment and no one is more deserving for this high honor.”

McClellan is based in the RE/MAX Alliance Group Tampa office 1001 S. MacDill Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33629, and can be reached at (813) 523-3780 or Trudym@remax.net.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.