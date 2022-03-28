President of Health & Wisdom: Body Needs Magnesium, an Essential Mineral, to Function Optimally

Magnesium is an essential mineral the body needs.

“Many people are Magnesium deficient and don’t even know it,” said Laura Collinwood, president of the Missouri-based Health and Wisdom. “Magnesium is called an essential mineral for a reason. The body doesn’t work right if you don’t have enough of it.”

Collinwood referred to a Cleveland Clinic article that explains why Magnesium is so important – it is at work in every cell of the body.

“Magnesium supports muscle and nerve function and helps convert food to energy,” Collinwood said. “Magnesium helps your muscles relax which is why, if you are deficient in Magnesium, your muscles may spasm.”

OrganicAuthority.com lists more than a dozen benefits of Magnesium, including::

Reduce pain Strengthen teeth and bones Repair muscles Sleep better Improve dental health Treat skin problems Relieve stress

“Magnesium is needed for your body to function properly, which is why people have been using Magnesium for centuries,” Collinwood said. “People have always traveled to mineral-rich, natural spring waters with high concentrations of magnesium for a variety of health concerns, such as muscle and joint pain.”

Since everyone can’t travel to natural springs in Bath, England, Hot Springs, Arkansas, or Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, Health and Wisdom offers a variety of Magnesium gels, oils, and bath crystals.

“We bring the spa to you,” Collinwood said. “We were the first company to provide topical Magnesium products. During the past 20 years, we have developed a diverse product line of topical Magnesium applications.”

Health and Wisdom topical Magnesium products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

Health and Wisdom plans to launch additional body care products containing pure Magnesium in the coming months.

Health and Wisdom is a unique and innovative company whose specialization in magnesium products and herbal formulas has transformed many lives. Since 2000, Health and Wisdom has gained a reputation for excellent service and commitment to customer satisfaction worldwide as the first to provide transdermal magnesium to the public.

“We recently showcased our product line to buyers from major retail chains in the U.S.,” Collinwood said. “We are already in dozens of brick-and-mortar stores and on e-commerce sites, but we are looking to expand our distribution network.”

For more information or to purchase, visit Walmart.com, Amazon.com, OneLavi.com, and health-and-wisdom.com.

