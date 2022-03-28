Jerome Myers Shares Proven Investment Strategies at Think Realty Conference & Expo

One of the most sought-after thought leaders in multifamily investing, Jerome Myers’ wealth of knowledge comes through his own years of experience navigating the ups and downs of real estate investing. Learning from both his losses and triumphs, Myers now seizes opportunities to share his expertise embodied in his four-step Myers Methods with others embarking on the same path. The Think Realty Conference & Expo in Houston provided the ideal venue for Myers to exchange ideas and strategies with hundreds of real estate professionals.

Attendees at The Think Realty Conference & Expo had the opportunity to network with over 200 real estate professionals, as well as over 30 exhibitors offering products and services to help investors build and manage their real estate portfolios. Additionally, the conference featured sessions with a host of industry professionals and Think Realty Resident Experts.

A self-taught real estate investor, Myers began his career working in a corporate job. After several successful years, Myers left his job to pursue his passion. Using the principles of the Myers Methods, he successfully built a multi-million dollar investment portfolio. While many believe he makes investing look easy, his path was fraught with challenges and roadblocks he had to learn to overcome.

Speaking of his early days in investing, Myers said, “There is so much I learned through the process that has made me the person I am today. If I can share the knowledge and experience I have gained to help others learn how to start investing in multifamily real estate and persevere despite the challenges that inevitably come, I can be instrumental in helping others realize their own dreams of being first-generation wealth builders through multifamily investing.”

Myers educational program for investors known as the Myers Methods is an intensive 11-week course that, first and foremost, debunks many real estate investing myths. The four-step program teaches aspiring investors everything they need to know to build a successful portfolio in less than three months.

“While the two-day conference only allowed us to scratch the surface of the mountain of knowledge collectively in attendance,” remarked Myers. “It was a great opportunity to share experiences and learn new strategies for successfully investing in multifamily housing.”

Jerome Myers has been a featured guest on podcasts with real estate professionals such as John Casmon and Joe Fairless. To learn more about Jerome Myers investment strategies or the Myers Method, visit www.JeromeMyers.co.

About Jerome Myers

Jerome Myers is the founder and Chief Inspiration Officer of DreamCatchers and The Myers Development Group. His multifamily real estate course educates people on how to find the best real estate deals and invest in multifamily apartments.