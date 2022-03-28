PharmaState Academy and MyRx teamed up to deliver the healthcare industry world class digital solutions



This will lead to better communication between all healthcare providers, such as pharmaceutical companies, doctors, hospitals/clinics, diagnostic centres, and chemists. As a result, the patients’ recovery experience will be distinctive.





Referring to this collaboration, Sourav Das, CEO MyRx comments We at MyRx Strongly believe that a Digital Transformation is a simultaneous change of both Technology and Mindset. Pharmastate Academy, a forerunner in the digital training business, will contribute their extensive training experience to the development of cutting-edge technical products. We are ecstatic about this collaboration, which brings together the much-needed experience of technology and mindset to deliver a complete and streamlined approach to organisational digital transformation.





Vivek Hattangadi, the Chief Mentor at PharmaState Academy said In pharma marketing, the buzzword is marketing excellence, and achieving it without gathering patient and doctor insights is challenging. MyRx has made it easier and simpler to generate insights. PharmaState Academy and MyRx have formed a partnership that will benefit pharma brand managers in two ways. MyRx will assist brand managers in digitally generating doctor and patient insights. The brand managers will be assisted by PharmaState Academy in translating these insights into effective strategies and actions. What’s the end result? Eternal Brands and Marketing Excellence





We anticipate that this agreement will open up new opportunities for the Pharma Industry- Doctors Digital Engagement, hence contributing to the growth of healthcare. Digital transformation is no longer an option; it is now a necessity. Team MyRx is to be commended for taking the initiative, said Dr. Swati Sinha, CEO at PharmaState Academy.



MyRx offers exclusive products, including MyRx Promote, MyRx Connect, MyRx Effect, MyRx Engage & more.





PharmaState Academy is a learning and development platform that provides professionals and students throughout the life sciences spectrum with easy access to training and up-skilling programmes produced by specialists from the pharmaceutical industry, healthcare, and academia.





