ENER-J Takes Smart and Efficient Energy Provision To Whole New Level With Innovatively Sustainable Products



ENER-J has continued to cement its position as a leading provider of innovative and sustainable energy solutions. The company insists that it was created to take energy efficiency in products to a whole new dimension, and help the world optimally maximize them for the creation of a better society.





According to the Global Energy Review, the share of renewables in global electricity generation jumped to 29% in 2020, up from 27% in 2019. And while the current crisis in Ukraine is appalling, energy specialists believe it just might give the world the proper incentive to seriously strive for the increased adoption of sustainable energy solutions.





As sanctions targeted at Russia aim to isolate the country and create a deep recession there, the economic fallout will be felt by people all over the world. Currently, oil prices are as high as they’ve ever been in the past 14 years. Average petrol prices in the UK have hit record highs – presently at 155p, with diesel at 161p. BBC reports energy analysts have warned that the household fuel bills in the UK could reach as much as £3,000 a year.





Working closely with partners and distributors who share in its nature-conscious ideology, ENER-J leverages its strong distribution network across the UK and Europe to grant more people access to innovative energy solutions.





The company’s products include smart lighting and security systems, smart switches and sockets, smart heaters and fans, Designer SKY Cloud LED Panels, Misc accessories, etc.





Priding itself as a customer-focused company, ENER-J says it is always available to offer sound advice and suggestions to help customers save money, reduce their carbon footprints, and transition into the use of sustainable sources of energy.





With the customer at the centre of everything we do, we find unique products that you want but maybe never knew existed! We understand everyone is busy and information available online and offline can be confusing. At Ener-J, we try to make things simpler and technology easy to understand, thereby giving you more free time to spend with your loved ones. – Jitendra Sakhrani, Co-Founder & Managing Director at ENER-J





