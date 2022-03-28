Personal Injury Lawyer James (Jim) Magazine Announces Opening of Magazine Law Group Accident and Injury Lawyers



According to Jim, I wanted to create a different kind of law firm. In the past, I found it difficult to give my clients the time and personal attention needed in order to maximize the value of their cases. With the Magazine Law Group, I will be personally involved with each client to ensure that they receive the most seamless experience. In the past, clients often hired me after they were unable to get their lawyers on the phone, and they had unanswered questions. I wanted to change that dynamic and offer a more personal approach to the practice of law.





Jim goes on to state that When someone is involved in an automobile accident, their life can spiral out of control. At the Magazine Law Group, we will hold each clients hand throughout the process. We believe that no matter the size of the case, each client deserves personal attention.





All of my legal experience has prepared me for this launch. I have a team of experienced paralegals together to form a boutique firm specializing in representing clients who have been injured in automobile accidents, slip, trip and fall cases, wrongful death, and other types of negligence cases.





To ensure car accident victims have the legal representation they need during such a difficult time, Personal Injury lawyer Jim Magazine offers free consultations and no upfront attorney fees. A new website, created by law firm website and marketing firm Market JD, is also in the works to help Florida car accident victims access the resources they need as they continue on the path to recovery. Jim will also be a featured guest on an upcoming legal podcast, where he will answer other lawyers questions about issues in cases and how to avoid legal pitfalls. The podcast will also feature guests who will delve into topics such as how to create balance when practicing law.





MISSION:



Our law firm believes that each and every client deserves a personal experience to guide them through the difficulties of their legal case with care and compassion. We will hold the clients hand every step of the way and will maximize recovery while educating the plaintiff about the legal process.





Learn more about the Magazine Law Group Accident and Injury Lawyers at https://magazinelaw.com, or call 727.499.9900.

###