CEO of Enzolytics IPF Immune™: Tips to Boost Your Immune System

The pandemic has forced people to focus on their health, especially their immune systems.

“Nutritionists and medical doctors will tell you to eat fruits and vegetables, exercise, and maintain a healthy weight if you want to keep your body’s immune system strong,” said Charles S. Cotropia, CEO of Enzolytics, Inc., in Texas. “You should also drink in moderation, get enough sleep, minimize stress, stay current on your vaccines, and avoid smoking.”

Mr. Cotropia said all these health tips make up a common-sense approach to keeping your immune system strong.

“COVID-19 also taught everyone the importance of washing our hands frequently to avoid infections,” he added. “The challenge, however, is daily living gets in the way of healthy living.”

Mr. Cotropia said the 24/7 lifestyle leads people to sleepless nights, fast-food meals, and lack of exercise.

“We have 36 hours of living crammed into a 24 hour day,” Mr. Cotropia said. “When you don’t take care of your body, your immune system becomes weakened and you can get sick.”

Mr. Cotropia, however, said Enzolytics IPF Immune™ is an immune booster for today’s harried and rushed consumer.

“Later this year, we will be launching Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which is an immune modulator that boosts your body’s defense mechanisms,” said Harry Zhabilov, Enzolytics’ CSO. “We developed an immune modulator that fortifies your body against infections.”

Enzolytics IPF Immune™ stimulates the body’s immune system to fight against different types of infections by increasing T-cell activity to ward off infections.

Enzolytics IPF Immune™ is gluten-free, and an easy-to-use liquid that is taken orally for two consecutive days per week for eight consecutive weeks.

“You can take Enzolytics IPF Immune™ to give your immune system a boost to strengthen your defense mechanisms against different infections or to make up for the unhealthy lifestyle decisions that one makes,” he added.

For more information, email pr@nutrapr.com or visit enzolytics.com.

About Enzolytics, Inc.

Enzolytics Inc. is a Texas-based biotechnology company that focuses on therapeutics to treat numerous human health medical conditions. In addition to Enzolytics IPF Immune™, which will be on the U.S. market soon, the Company is developing other therapeutics for treating multiple infectious diseases, including monoclonal antibodies for treating COVID-19 and HIV, and anti-cancer therapeutics.