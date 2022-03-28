Ten day mega Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata in full swing at Red Fort





Third day of the ten-day mega Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata concluded today. The festival kick started from 25th March and will continue till 3rd April, 2022 at the iconic 17th century monument, Red Fort in Delhi. The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, along with Red Fort’s “Monument Mitra”, Dalmia Bharat Ltd. have conceptualized the mega event as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.









The festival is helping improve the livelihoods of artisans across the country in a culturally and economically sustainable manner by showcasing a variety of authentic arts, crafts and textiles from across the nation. The cultural immersion and celebration extravaganza at the iconic monument is a fusion of rich and varied Indian handicraft tradition, by skilled artisans offering only the finest quality of ‘Made in India’ articles.









Some of the rich arts, crafts and textiles that is being showcased at the Red Fort Festival includes:





Gujarat: Ajrakh, Patan Patola, Mashru, Bandhani and Bhujodi handlooms;

West Bengal: Ikat sarees from Telangana ; Tangail & Jamdani weaves;

Andhra Pradesh: Mangalagiri and Uppada Pattu designs as well as its Etikoppaka and Kondapalli toys;

Kashmir : Sozni Embroidery and paper mache

Weaves From Nagaland and Assam: Chizami and Saneki;

Odisha: Fabrics such as Kotpad, Bandha, Maheshwari, Chanderi as well its Dhokra and tribal jewellery and Pattachitra art;

Madhya Pradesh: Bagh Prints, Chanderi and Bhil Pithora and Gond Tribal art Paintings;

Jharkhand: Tussar Silk ;

Maharashtra: Paithani, Karvath Kati Prints, EcoKaari items and its infamous Warli Folk Art ;

Rajasthan: Pichwai & Phad Paintings and Dabu, Lehariya, Dastkar Ranthambhore and Shibori Prints as well as Patwa Jewellery, leather craft and Shyamota Black Pottery;

Bihar: Madhubani art; Embroidaries include Sujani.





As a part of celebrations, Singer Chetna Bhardwaj will pay a heartfelt tribute to India’s legendary nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar on March 28th, 8:30pm onwards. Running from 11:00am to 10:00pm every day until April 3rd, the festival will also showcase a synthesis of expressive folk vocal, Alaaps, Bols and Sargam by Gharana Fusion.





Red Fort Festival – Bharat Bhagya Vidhata promises a rich cultural treat to visitors and aims to promote heritage conservation and tourism.





