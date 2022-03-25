Oplee™ Travel Contact Lens Case Now Available in Amazon Launchpad

Oplee today announced the inclusion of its patented Travel Contact Lens Case product into the Amazon Launchpad program. Amazon Launchpad is a supplemental program that provides tools and resources to help startups and entrepreneurs to showcase their products to Amazon customers across the globe.

Oplee Contact Lens Travel Case is the only case on the market designed to work with standard travel-sized contact solution bottles. Eliminating the dangerous and unsterile practice of transferring contact solution between bottles.

Some of the most valuable benefits for eyeglass and contact lens wearers include:



• Oplee works with the user’s existing eyeglass case to ensure that eyeglasses and contact lenses are together in one place.



• No need to transfer solution from a large bottle to a smaller one, which is not sterile and potentially unsafe. Use standard travel-sized (2 fl oz) contact solution bottles with Oplee.



• With a built-in mirror, Oplee makes it easy to transition from wearing contact lenses to eyeglasses or vice versa while on the go.

Oplee Travel Contact Lens Kit works with most travel-sized contact lens solutions, contact lens cases, and hard shell eyeglass cases.

To learn more, visit www.opleekit.com.



How does Oplee work? Watch our video here: https://bit.ly/OpleeVideo