Nightstick Announces New USB Rechargeable Class I Division 1 Headlamp

Nightstick, a global manufacturer of innovative, professional portable safety-rated lighting products, raises the bar of performance and flexibility with another edition to their growing Class I Division 1 Intrinsically Safe (IS) rechargeable products.

There has been a massive demand for more rechargeable IS headlamps with a Class I Division 1 rating. Nightstick solves that problem with model XPR-5553G.

Featuring micro USB charging, there is no more searching for the correct battery type or the expense of constantly having to change them. Additionally, you enjoy the convenience of charging your light in the work truck and having it ready for up to 15 hours of use on a single charge. The light comes with a zero band mounting kit as well as a traditional rubber strap and an elastic head headband for maximum versatility.

Weighing only 5.6 oz and rated at an impressive 250 lumens in dual light mode, the XPR-5553G delivers Class I Division 1 certified lighting in the most demanding hazardous environments. It is constructed with durable, thick-walled engineered polymer and can outlast the most challenging worksites.

“The Nightstick XPR-5553G fills a major void in the IS market today by offering a Class I Division 1 rechargeable headlamp that professional hazardous environment workers can afford,” says Derek Box, Industrial Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “We know our customers need to focus on completing their job with confidence, knowing their equipment was designed with the highest levels of safety when life depends on light.”

Utilizing double fault analysis, the XPR-5553G carries a Class I Division 1 rating for the most volatile gas group, Group A (Acetylene) and a T3 temperature rating (200º C).

A limited lifetime warranty supports the Nightstick XPR-5553G headlamp, which is now in stock and available for immediate purchase. To learn more, please visit www.nightstick.com.

About Nightstick®

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, floodlights, headlamps and numerous Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products delivers optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional customer service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

To find a global retailer near you, visit: https://www.nightstick.com/pages/where-to-buy

Find us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and YouTube.